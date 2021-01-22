EL CENTRO — After receiving numerous complaints regarding how one medical provider is handling the COVID-19 vaccine distribution, an Imperial County Supervisor is imploring residents to contact other elected officials.

Imperial County Supervisor Luis Plancarte at Wednesday’s board meeting, said he is concerned because El Centro Regional Medical Center CEO Dr. Adolphe Edward is blaming the county and its health department for problems rather than taking ownership of them.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

