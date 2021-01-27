EL CENTRO — The county Board of Supervisors has accepted an invitation from the El Centro Regional Medical Center board of trustees to have a two-on-two meeting to iron out differences regarding the pandemic.

These issues include accusations that the hospital has allowed some members of the community to receive preferential treatment in administering COVID vaccine and concerns in the aftermath of the hospital’s Jan. 18 vaccine clinic at Imperial Valley Mall.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

