EL CENTRO — The Imperial County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved $50,000 in funding to the Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee to do a needs assessment and develop an action plan to address an apparent lack of economic opportunity within the area for African Americans and other disenfranchised groups.

Marlene Thomas said IVSJC plans to conduct community informed participatory research into the issue of jobs locally for African Americans and others who are disenfranchised.

