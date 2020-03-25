EL CENTRO — The Imperial County Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning approved several emergency declarations amounting to $345,000 in funds to assist the homeless population during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Social Services Director Veronica Rodriguez asked the supervisors to execute a pending Homeless Emergency Aid Program contract for almost $45,000 for medical necessities and hotel vouchers to the homeless at risk of getting the virus.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

