 

EL CENTRO — The Imperial County Board of Supervisors in a public hearing on Tuesday approved reallocating $350,000 in 2018 community development block grant funding originally earmarked for a housing rehabilitation program in Niland to housing assistance and debris cleanup related the June 28, 2020, wildfire that destroyed at least 31 homes.

