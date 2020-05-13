EL CENTRO — The Imperial County Board of Supervisors has approved a $500,000 mini-grant program intended to help local small businesses cope with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding will come from the county’s Public Benefit Program, which was established in 2012 and receives funding from solar projects in unincorporated areas of the county. That program is divided into the Community Benefit and Agricultural Benefit programs. Each of those programs will account for half of the mini-grant funding.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.