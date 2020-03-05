EL CENTRO — A request from Imperial Valley College President Martha Garcia helped prompt the Board of Supervisors Tuesday to include IVC in the Public Benefit Community Scholarship Program.

In the pilot program, the supervisors chose to provide five $5,000 scholarships (one per district) for students going to a four-year college or university and ten $1,000 scholarships (two per district) for students who attend IVC.

