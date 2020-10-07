EL CENTRO — Following California Gov. Gavin Newsom signing a bill to extend the moratorium on evictions for the state, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors did the same for the unincorporated parts of the county Tuesday morning,

County Counsel Adam Crook said the moratorium on evictions for non-payment of rent still would require the renter to continue to pay 25 percent of the monthly amount.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.