EL CENTRO — When the Imperial County Board of Supervisors in April 2020 approved $35,000 in scholarships, they asked the asked to staff to come back with recommendation for a more comprehensive program that would include job training.

On Tuesday, county Librarian Crystal Duran outlined five options for such a program. The goal of the fellowship program is to prepare college students for work in the various departments in Imperial County by providing them opportunities for mentorships, service projects, scholarship funds and employment.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.