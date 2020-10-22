EL CENTRO — The Imperial County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday increased the budget amount to Jackson House for crisis residential services from $1.64 million to $6.8 million for the use of 10 beds from 2019 to 2024.

Calexico Police Chief Gonzalo Gerardo said his department and other law enforcement agencies struggle with the time it takes to deal with persons who have mental challenges but are not committing any crimes, which is commonly referred to as Section 5150.

