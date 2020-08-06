EL CENTRO — After six weeks of meetings between the Imperial County Health Equity Committee and the Public Health Department, the county Chief Executive Office and other stakeholders, the Imperial County Board of supervisors on Tuesday adopted a health equity resolution.

The resolution established an ad hoc Imperial County Health Equity Committee that will collaborate with county departments and community stakeholders to incorporate strategies for leveling the playing field vis-à-vis prevalent disparities and inequities experienced in underserved and underinvested communities in Imperial County.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

