Supervisors recognize church centennial
New Bethel Baptist Church Pastor Joe Connor, center, accepts a resolution acknowledging his church’s 100th anniversary during the Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday. Also pictured, from left, are supervisors Jesus Eduardo Escobar, Ryan Kelley, Michael Kelley and Luis Plancarte. COURTESY PHOTO

EL CENTRO – A 100-year-old Baptist church in Brawley received recognition Tuesday at the Imperial County Board of Supervisors’ regular meeting.

The supervisors adopted a resolution congratulating New Bethel Baptist Church on its 100th anniversary. Pastor Joe Conner was present to accept the Resolution on behalf of the church and congregation.

