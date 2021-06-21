Today

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 79F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 79F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. Hot. High 107F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.