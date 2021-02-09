Supervisors to weigh support on hemp bill

California’s AB 45 would remove food, beverage or cosmetic restrictions on the use of cannabinoids derived from hemp. COURTESY PHOTO

EL CENTRO — The Imperial County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will vote on sending a letter of support on an Assembly bill that could lead to more revenue for hemp uses, particularly in food and beverage products.

In December Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry introduced a bill to remove food, beverage or cosmetic restrictions on the use of cannabinoids derived from hemp.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3440.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.