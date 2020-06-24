EL CENTRO — The Imperial County Board of Supervisors Tuesday afternoon could not reach an agreement on the $17.2 million in budget adjustments needed to balance the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, so a special meeting is going to be scheduled within the next week to meet the June 30 state deadline.

The motion to approve the adjustments failed because a four-fifths majority vote is needed to pass a budgetary item. Supervisors Ryan Kelley and Mike Kelley voted against the motion.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

