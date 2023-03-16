Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
EL CENTRO – Sure Helpline Crisis Center requested financial support from the Imperial County Board of Supervisors, announcing that the institution is struggling to keep its offices open.
The 52-year-old institution currently serves as Imperial County’s only 24-hours a day, 7-days a week support service for those experiencing a crisis, said Sure Helpline Executive Director Margaret Sauza.
