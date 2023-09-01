A view from the corner of Ocotillo Drive and LaBrucherie Road, across the street from Southwest High School, shows a section of the 1600 block of Ocotillo Drive cordoned off due an officer-involved shooting and investigation on Thursday, August 31, in El Centro. ARTURO BOJÓRQUEZ PHOTO
A view from the corner of Ocotillo Drive and LaBrucherie Road, across the street from Southwest High School, shows a section of the 1600 block of Ocotillo Drive cordoned off due an officer-involved shooting and investigation on Thursday, August 31, in El Centro. ARTURO BOJÓRQUEZ PHOTO
EL CENTRO – On Thursday, August 31, at approximately 6:09 a.m., officers of the El Centro Police Department responded to a theft at a business in the 1800 block of South Imperial Avenue.
According to a joint press release from the City of El Centro and El Centro Police Department, it was reported that the suspect left the business with stolen property and was followed by the caller. Upon arriving, officers located the suspect fleeing westbound on Ocotillo Drive and noticed he was carrying a brick in his hand. Officers contacted the suspect on the 1900 block of Ocotillo Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.