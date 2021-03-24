Suspects in air gun shooting remain at large
LEFT: The Brawley Family apartments on Tuesday in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA RIGHT: The injuries that David Angulo sustained after being shot with an airsoft rifle near the Brawley Family apartments on Friday. COURTESY PHOTO

BRAWLEY — The suspects responsible for an unprovoked drive-by air gun shooting, which occurred Friday afternoon and left an 18-year-old man hospitalized, remain at large.

David Angulo was walking from his home on North Eighth Street to Circle K, 1691 E. Main St., about 2:30 p.m., when the shooting occurred. A car reportedly pulled up near him as he was walking near the Brawley Family apartments, just north of the Circle K.

