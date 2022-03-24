EL CENTRO — El Centro Police Department said no one was injured after a vehicle crashed through the wrought-iron fence along the grounds of the old Post Office Pavilion at 200 S. Fifth St., on Wednesday morning.
Police responded to the report of a collision at 6:16 a.m., the department said in a release. They found an abandoned white Ford SUV that had apparently crashed through the fence near the corner, advanced through the lawn for about 20 yards before bursting through the fence again at a second point. Most of the vehicle, excluding the right front wheel and fender, was still on the lawn when the police arrived, based on photos posted on social media.
