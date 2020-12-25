Swap Spot offers safe place to complete online transactions

The Brawley Chamber of Commerce opened its new internet purchase Swap Spot Dec. 18. COURTESY PHOTO

BRAWLEY – With the reduction of safe public meeting spots available during the pandemic to complete private transactions, child exchanges and similar interactions, the Brawley Chamber of Commerce has unveiled an alternative.

The chamber’s Swap Spot consists of two parking spots designated for the safe completion of online transactions. The service launched Dec. 18.

