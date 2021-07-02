Sword-wielding man arrested at mall
Buy Now

First responders set up outside of Cinemark to tend to a man who was arrested after he reportedly brandished a sword at mall customers on Friday in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

EL CENTRO — A man who reportedly brandished a sword at customers inside the Imperial Valley Mall was arrested Friday night, county scanner traffic said.

The man was arrested without further incident, and was subsequently transported by an ambulance.

Sword-wielding man arrested at mall
Buy Now

El Centro Police officers return to their units after arresting a man who reportedly brandished a sword at mall customers on Friday in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.