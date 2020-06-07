Business and government leaders in Imperial Valley signed a letter Friday addressed to Gov. Gavin Newsom in support of the county Board of Supervisors’ own letter on Wednesday requesting that he allow the state to advance into Expanded Stage 2 of its recovery plan and to allow counties to determine when it is safe to open businesses.

Friday’s letter of support, which was authored by the Imperial Valley Business Recovery Task Force, echoes a key argument presented in the supervisors’ letter.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.