Teachers remain hopeful for agreement
Calexico teachers hold signs during a protest outside Cesar Chavez Elementary on Thursday. PHOTO ELIZABETH MAYORAL CORPUS

CALEXICO — Associated Calexico Teachers (ACT) rallied outside Cesar Chavez Elementary Thursday, before the bi-weekly CUSD Board Meeting to continue their fight for better working conditions.

"We are in our fifth year without a raise. If I remember correctly, we're the only school district that has not settled, any type of negotiations; as far as salary increases in the last five years," said Xavier Rodriguez, ACT president.

