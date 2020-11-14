Temporary facility under construction at ECRMC
EL Centro Regional Medical Center says this 50-bed temporary facility will be ready for use within two weeks. COURTESY PHOTO

EL CENTRO — El Centro Regional Medical Center announced Friday that state assistance arrived to set up a 50-bed temporary facility.

The hospital said the expansion facility will be strategically located adjacent to the hospital on the north side of the campus.

