Temporary northbound vehicle lane closures at the Calexico West Port of Entry
IVP FILE PHOTO/IMAGE COURTESY U.S. CBP

CALEXICO — The U.S. General Services Administration will conduct a series of vehicle lane closures at the Calexico West Land Port of Entry from Monday, January 30 to Thursday, February 2, per a press release.

During this period, three to four northbound privately owned vehicle (POV) inspection lanes will be closed at a time between 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. daily.

