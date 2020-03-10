EL CENTRO — El Centro Regional Medical Center and city officials will be holding a press conference this evening to announce whether a patient admitted to the hospital on Sunday has tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

ECRMC announced Sunday that a female patient in her 70s met criteria for testing for the COVID-19. The patient had recently returned from Florida, and she is in isolation, pending the test results.

