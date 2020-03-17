EL CENTRO — Not everyone who exhibits symptoms of respiratory illness is considered a candidate for COVID-19 testing.

That’s the answer to an inquiry to this newspaper Monday from a reader who asked online: “Hey are u guys aware that ECRMC isn’t testing for corona? I know firsthand of at least 2 people that have gone in to the ER with symptoms and they refused to test them!”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.