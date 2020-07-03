EL CENTRO — Tests of mosquito pools in the county have yielded two more that scored positive for Saint Louis Encephalitis and a third that came back positive for both SLE and West Nile Virus, the Imperial County Public Health Department announced Friday.

The three pool samples were collected between June 26 and 27. One was collected in Imperial near La Paz Road and another near West Main Street in El Centro. The sample that tested positive for both viruses came from near South Palm Avenue in Brawley.

