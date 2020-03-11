Tests on potential COVID-19 patient inconclusive
EL CENTRO — Inconclusive results from testing of a patient at El Centro Regional Medical Center suspected of having contracted novel coronavirus (COVID-19) means that it will likely be another day or two before the patient’s viral status is known. Meanwhile, the hospital has confirmed that another two patients are currently being tested for the virus as well.

The information was delivered at a press conference held at ECRMC’s Medical Office Building Tuesday evening.

