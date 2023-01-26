SACRAMENTO — Members of the California State Legislature gathered alongside the California Asian Pacific Islander (AAPI) Legislative Caucus, to support the Monterey Park victims with a vigil at the steps of the State Capitol on Monday, January 23, per a social media post by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia, who represents California's 36th State Assembly District.
According to the post, the victims' Lunar New Year celebrations were disrupted by tragedy, and the state was struck by another deadly mass shooting in Half Moon Bay, California.
