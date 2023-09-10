EL CENTRO – The City of El Centro announced the much-anticipated Mexican cultural event, “El Grito,” scheduled for Saturday, September 23 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Bucklin Park.
According to a press release from the City of El Centro, “El Grito” is a family-oriented event for the enjoyment of people of all ages. The event will pay tribute to the golden age of Mexican cinema (Época de Oro del cine Mexicano), inviting residents and visitors of all ages to join the festivities. An art exhibition, live entertainment, delicious food from local vendors, and much more will be featured. This event is held annually in collaboration with the Consulate of Mexico in Calexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.