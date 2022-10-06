The city of El Centro’s Gomez Park project receives California Park Grant

EL CENTRO — On Wednesday, Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia held a check presentation ceremony with the City of El Centro, celebrating a $5.7 million park grant from the State of California Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program (SPP).
The project includes constructing three inclusive playgrounds (2-5 play area, 5-12 play area, and zip track), a multi-sport field, two multi-sport courts, a fitness area, a walking path with exercise stations, an amphitheater, a picnic ramada, a restroom facility with concession stand, and a parking lot and access road, with new landscaping and lighting throughout the park, as well as renovating the existing parking lot.
