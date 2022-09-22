The city of Mexicali joins national Earthquake simulation

Mexicali's first responders, authorities, City Hall employees, and community joined the flag ceremony to remind victims of Mexico City's 1985 and 2017 earthquakes. 

 PHOTO taken from Government of Mexicali Facebook

MEXICALI — To remind victims and agencies that supported the community of Mexico City's 1985 and 2017 earthquakes, the City of Mexicali joined a national earthquake simulation and flag ceremony on Monday. First responders, authorities, City Hall employees, and the community stood outside Mexicali City Hall. According to a publication by the Government of Mexicali, they remembered those who lost their lives during the earthquakes. The ceremony also served as a moment to remind the solidarity and empathy of those who helped others during the earthquakes registered in 1985 and 2017. The city added that this simulation also helps strengthen the culture of prevention and how to act during an earthquake.

