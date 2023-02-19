Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
LEFT TO RIGHT: Newly crowed Mardi Gras royalty Charles "Chuck" Fisher and wife Carol Fisher were crowned as the 2023 Mardi Gras King and Queen for the City of El Centro upcoming Mardi Gras celebrations, at a coronation ceremony held on Thursday, February 16, in El Centro.
RIGHT TO LEFT: El Centro Mardi Gras 2023 Coronation Masters of Ceremonies, Interim City Manager Cedric Ceseña and El Centro Mayor Martha Cardenas-Singh speak on the meaning and legacy of Mardi Gras during a coronation event, held Thursday, February 16, in El Centro.
The 2023 Mardi Gras Royalty crowns were installed over two purple cushions, prior to the presentation of King Charles "Chuck" Fisher and Queen Carol Fisher, at coronation ceremony, held Thursday, February 16, in El Centro.
EL CENTRO — The City of El Centro crowned a beloved community couple as its 2023 Mardi Gras King and Queen, Charles "Chuck" and Carol Fisher in a joyful coronation ceremony here on Thursday, February 16.
Chuck Fisher is a lifelong resident of El Centro and has spent his professional career and time in retirement working to better the community, according to the City. He has served for many years as the President of the Board of Court-Appointed Special Advocates for children (CASA), and numerous other roles. He has spent over 40 years in education roles in the city as a teacher, principal, and school board trustee.
