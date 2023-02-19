EL CENTRO — The City of El Centro crowned a beloved community couple as its 2023 Mardi Gras King and Queen, Charles "Chuck" and Carol Fisher in a joyful coronation ceremony here on Thursday, February 16.

Chuck Fisher is a lifelong resident of El Centro and has spent his professional career and time in retirement working to better the community, according to the City. He has served for many years as the President of the Board of Court-Appointed Special Advocates for children (CASA), and numerous other roles. He has spent over 40 years in education roles in the city as a teacher, principal, and school board trustee.

