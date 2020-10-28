The honored at MANA Las Primeras Gala
Buy Now

Juanita Rebollar
The honored at MANA Las Primeras Gala
Buy Now

Rita Zuno
The honored at MANA Las Primeras Gala
Buy Now

 Rosa Diaz

EL CENTRO -- MANA de Imperial Valley honored three local women at the annual Las Primeras Gala & Scholarship Fundraiser on Friday.

This year’s honorees were Rosa Diaz, Juanita Rebollar and Rita Zuno. The event took place virtually and was transmitted by Facebook Live.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.