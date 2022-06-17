The Imperial Valley Economic & Energy Summit featured local leaders and industry experts that shared talks about the path forward for economic development in Imperial Valley on Thursday at Imperial Valley College. PHOTO By Elizabeth Mayoral Corpus
California Ethanol & Power is to produce sustainable renewable low-carbon energy in California from the right renewable resource – sugarcane on the Imperial Valley; insights on this Sugar Valley Energy, new plant that will be located in the region, were shared during the summit on Thursday at Imperial Valley College. PHOTO By Elizabeth Mayoral Corpus
IMPERIAL – This edition of the Imperial Valley Economic & Energy Summit, highlighted Imperial Valley’s lithium extraction industry, internationally recognized as “Lithium Valley” on Thursday at Imperial Valley College.
Among the buzz Lithium Valley has caused in the region, during the Developing Lithium Valley panel, John Gay from Imperial County Public Works, expressed the importance of community involvement, workforce, and sharing knowledge with the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.