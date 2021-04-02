A few days ago, one of my Facebook friends shared a meme I found as funny as it was appropriate. The graphic indicated in Spanish: “If you do not know how to resurrect, stay at home.”

Although for some it may sound like a blasphemy for the allusion to Jesus Christ, the quip, nevertheless, is both timely and reflects the reality of our circumstances over the past year.

Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojorquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or 760-335-4646.

