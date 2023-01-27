BRAWLEY – During a traffic stop, a Brawley Police Department Police K-9 unit alerted to a vehicle indicating it contained narcotics, according to a BPD press release from BPD.

Upon the search it was determined that the driver had 11.839 ounces of fentanyl pills concealed in the vehicle, per the release. The find occurred on Tuesday, January 24, on a vehicle in the area of the 1800 block of Main Street, when the vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation.

