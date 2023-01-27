Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
Pablo Vasquez, 43, was booked in Imperial County Jail on Thursday, January 26, for the illegal transportation and possession of narcotics, per a Brawley Police Department press release. PHOTO COURTESY ICSO RECORDS DIVISION
Julio Bustos, 48, was booked in Imperial County Jail on Thursday, January 26, for the illegal transportation and possession of narcotics, per a Brawley Police Department press release. PHOTO COURTESY ICSO RECORDS DIVISION
Xavier Matus, 36, was booked in Imperial County Jail on Thursday, January 26, for the illegal transportation and possession of narcotics, per a Brawley Police Department press release. PHOTO COURTESY ICSO RECORDS DIVISION
BRAWLEY – During a traffic stop, a Brawley Police Department Police K-9 unit alerted to a vehicle indicating it contained narcotics, according to a BPD press release from BPD.
Upon the search it was determined that the driver had 11.839 ounces of fentanyl pills concealed in the vehicle, per the release. The find occurred on Tuesday, January 24, on a vehicle in the area of the 1800 block of Main Street, when the vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation.
