Three arrested for murder in connection to missing couple

Jonathan Reynoso (left) and Audrey Moran. The two were reported missing by their families in May 2017 and have not been officially found. COURTESY PHOTO

COACHELLA — Three men were arrested Saturday in connection to the disappearance of Audrey Moran and Jonathan Reynoso, a Coachella Valley couple who has been missing for more than three years.

The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office held a press conference Tuesday, and announced the arrest of Jesus Ruiz Jr., 41, of Stockton; Manuel Rios, 28, of Coachella, and Abraham Fregoso, 32, of Indio.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.