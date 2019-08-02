Three-day camp teaches local youth the importance of first aid
Young camp goers line up to tour through AMR Ambulance units on display during the First Aid 4 Kids 2019 Summer Camp on Thursday at Volunteers of America in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

EL CENTRO — Local health care professionals are volunteering in a three-day camp to provide local youth with basic first aid knowledge as well as possibly inspire them to pursue a career in the medical field.

The First Aid 4 Kids 2019 Summer Camp, which began Thursday and ends Saturday, will teach its more than 100 participating children, ages 5 to 12, topics such as hands-only CPR, obstruction of the airway, drowning prevention and bleeding control.

