Three Imperial Valley post offices to host March Passport Fairs

Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
IMPERIAL COUNTY – The Calipatria, El Centro, and Westmorland post offices will be hosting a series of special weekend Passport Fairs, at which postal employees will accept applications for new U.S. passports, per a press release.
“Our postal employees are hosting these events to help customers who want to get a head start on their summer international travel plans,” said USPS Senior Operations Manager Maria Cosio Moreno. “Now that COVID-19 concerns have declined and nations are welcoming back travelers, many Imperial Valley residents are eager to get out and see the world. For anyone planning to travel internationally this summer, the first step is to get a passport. Our post offices will host these special Passport Fairs to help them with that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.