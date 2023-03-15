Three Imperial Valley post offices to host March Passport Fairs
METRO CREATIVE COLLECTIVE PHOTO

IMPERIAL COUNTY – The Calipatria, El Centro, and Westmorland post offices will be hosting a series of special weekend Passport Fairs, at which postal employees will accept applications for new U.S. passports, per a press release.

“Our postal employees are hosting these events to help customers who want to get a head start on their summer international travel plans,” said USPS Senior Operations Manager Maria Cosio Moreno. “Now that COVID-19 concerns have declined and nations are welcoming back travelers, many Imperial Valley residents are eager to get out and see the world. For anyone planning to travel internationally this summer, the first step is to get a passport. Our post offices will host these special Passport Fairs to help them with that.”

