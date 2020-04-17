Three new K-9 teams join El Centro Sector Border Patrol

Border Patrol K-9 team, Agent Acevedo and Szemes. COURTESY PHOTO CBP

IMPERIAL – Three agents and their canine partners have joined El Centro Sector Border Patrols Canine Detection Unit.

The three new K-9 teams graduated a seven-week canine academy course in El Paso, Texas, on March 24, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a release. The academy’s purpose is to train agents and canines to search all operational environments and identify concealed humans and the odors of controlled substances.

Border Patrol K-9 team, Agent Barajas and Bilbo. COURTESY PHOTO CBP
Border Patrol K-9 team, Agent Goodman and Dodo. COURTESY PHOTO CBP               

 

