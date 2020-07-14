Time running out for many small businesses
Buy Now

Joel Gonzalez, who moved his Ricochet R/C Raceway Hobby Shop in El Centro to a new location in November thinks he might have to shut the store down and walk away from it following a state and county mandate that all non-essential retail stores be closed. Gonzalez said he is losing about $25,000 a month. PHOTO MICHAEL MARESH

IMPERIAL COUNTY — Four months into the COVID-19 pandemic and public health orders that have kept their businesses shuttered, many small-business owners here are coming to grips with the realization they may never reopen at all.

Joel Gonzalez, opened the new location for his Ricochet R/C Raceway Hobby Shop in El Centro in November not knowing that in four months he would be losing about $25,000 a month on the venture.

Time running out for many small businesses
Buy Now

Irma Soriano-Lopez, owner of Fifth Avenue Salon in El Centro for six years, will be patient to a degree, but said her salon will close for good if she is still not cutting hair in October. PHOTO MICHAEL MARESH

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.