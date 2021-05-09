Tiny home village celebrated as model of collaboration
The Lotus Living complex is a gated community of 26 tiny houses, complete with sidewalks and bike racks. PHOTO TOM BODUS

EL CENTRO – Local officials on Friday celebrated the completion of a gated community of tiny homes as a triumph of vision and multi-organizational collaboration.

The Lotus Living, Rise Above Resilient Community, located at 12th Street and Bradshaw Avenue, near Lowe’s, is a collection of 26 tiny homes intended as transitional housing for Imperial Valley College students identified as homeless. The homes are 170 square feet and include a kitchen, bathroom, desk, closet, porch, washer and dryer.

The Lotus Living homes are 170 square feet and include a kitchen, bathroom, desk, closet, porch, washer and dryer. PHOTO TOM BODUS
Cierra Gibbs will be one of the first group of IVC students to move into the Lotus Living, Rise Above Resilient Community of tiny homes when it opens for occupancy in June. PHOTO TOM BODUS

