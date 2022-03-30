To the back of the line

Right Now
54°
Clear
- Humidity: 65%
- Cloud Coverage: 1%
- Wind: 2 mph
- UV Index: 8 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:32:53 AM
- Sunset: 07:01:04 PM
Today
Sunny. High 87F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Generally clear. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Mostly sunny skies. High around 85F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Featured
Most Popular
Articles
- New meat shop has familiar ownership
- Woman dies after driving into canal
- Director Gonzalez censured by IID
- IID seeking to heal from self-inflicted wounds
- Former county auditor gets two years; tells judge he’s ‘deeply sorry’
- Muere mujer de Calexico tras accidente vehicular
- Brawley wrestler Carrillo follows unusual path to next level
- A READER WRITES: Mr. Hamby needs to stop flip flopping – and support reliable, local green energy
- SUV crashes through old Post Office Pavilion fence — twice
- Southwest vending machine takes a bite out of student hunger
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This Week in Review
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.