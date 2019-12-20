Tootsie Tree Drive continues to be a hit
Buy Now

A Grace Smith Elementary kindergartner digs into the gift bag he received Thursday morning from staff of Calipatria State Prison. The annual Tootie Tree Drive has been a tradition from more than a quarter century. PHOTO TOM BODUS

NILAND — A first grader named Andrew scored big Thursday morning at Grace Smith Elementary School.

He said as much when he opened a new zip-tie backpack to discover, among other things, set of toy monster trucks.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.