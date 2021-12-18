NILAND — Records staff from Calipatria State Prison on Thursday continued its decades-old tradition of distributing toys, mittens, beanies, socks, juice and cookies to schoolchildren at Grace Smith Elementary School.
The prison's Tootsie Tree program dates back about 30 years. Typically between 80 and 90 bags filled with useful swag are handed out every year.
