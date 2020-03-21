Tourism, recreational travel temporarily restricted across border

A taxi passes by the downtown west port of entry on Friday in Calexico. All non-essential travel across the United States and Mexico border will be temporarily restricted to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

CALEXICO — Effective today, all non-essential travel across the U.S. and Mexico border will be temporarily restricted to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Friday.

This includes the west and east ports of entry here, as well as the Andrade port of entry in Winterhaven.

