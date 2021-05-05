Townhall discusses possibility of urgent care in Calexico
Buy Now

Calexico City Councilwoman Gloria G. Romo speaks during Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District’s townhall meeting on Saturday in Calexico. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

CALEXICO —A 24-hour urgent care center opening up within the city is becoming more of a possibility, as the Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District (HMHD) is now looking into opening one.

The district held a townhall meeting Saturday to gather input from the public.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.