Tragedy averted in Niland blaze

The charred remains of the mobile home that burned Saturday in Niland. The home's close proximity to the fire station likely saved the occupant's life, a battalion chief with Imperial County Fire Department said. PHOTO BRYAN HELLIOS
NILAND—Quick action by first responders likely helped avert tragedy Saturday when an accidental fire destroyed a trailer home here, officials said.
The blaze at the J&H Motel and Trailer Park, 150 Niland Ave., was discovered by county Sheriff’s Office Sgt. David Barboza shortly before 5 a.m., Sheriff’s logs state. He reported the blaze and helped its elderly female sole occupant to safety, according to Sheriff’s and Imperial County Fire Department Officials.
