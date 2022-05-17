Tragedy averted in Niland blaze
Buy Now

The charred remains of the mobile home that burned Saturday in Niland. The home's close proximity to the fire station likely saved the occupant's life, a battalion chief with Imperial County Fire Department said. PHOTO BRYAN HELLIOS

NILAND—Quick action by first responders likely helped avert tragedy Saturday when an accidental fire destroyed a trailer home here, officials said.

The blaze at the J&H Motel and Trailer Park, 150 Niland Ave., was discovered by county Sheriff’s Office Sgt. David Barboza shortly before 5 a.m., Sheriff’s logs state. He reported the blaze and helped its elderly female sole occupant to safety, according to Sheriff’s and Imperial County Fire Department Officials.

Niland trailer fire
Buy Now

Imperial County firefighters finish off their battle with an accidental blaze that destroyed a trailer home early Saturday in Niland. No injuries were reported. PHOTO IMPERIAL COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Staff Writer Gary Redfern can be reached at gredfern@ivpressonline.com or (760) 337-3415.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.